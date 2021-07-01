On Wednesday, June 23, 5:21 p.m., Linn County sheriff’s deputies, along with Linn County sheriff’s rescue 57, West Bertram fire department, Marion fire department and Area Ambulance Service were dispatched to a multiple vehicle collision near Hwy 13 and Summit View Lane.
Upon emergency personnel’s arrival, they discovered a driver failed to stop for backed up traffic and struck the rear of two other vehicles. The driver of the striking vehicle was trapped in her vehicle requiring mechanical extrication from Marion Fire.
The driver of the striking SUV, a Chevy HHR, was identified as 27-year-old Catherine Fritz from Anamosa. A passenger in that vehicle was identified as 34 year old Matthew Mayberry from Wyoming, Iowa. The second SUV, a Ford Explorer, was driven by 72 year old Jan Furler. She and a passenger, 70 year old Sharon Furler, are both from Ely. The driver of the third car, a Toyota Prius, was identified as 80 year old David Staton. He and his passenger, 65 year old Lillian Staton, are both from Marion.
The striking vehicle’s driver and passenger were transported to St Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, by Area Ambulance Service, for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver and passenger in the Ford Explorer went by personal vehicle to Mercy Hospital to be checked out. All drivers and passengers involved were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the striking vehicle was cited for failing to stop within the assured and clear distance.