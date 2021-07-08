Andrew Knipper was awarded the Boy Scouts of America’s highest award, the Eagle Scout rank, at a Troop 35 Court of Honor in May. The Eagle award was presented by Troop 35 advancement chairperson Kelly Vesley.
Knipper earned 28 merit badges and for his leadership project he installed pavers around the outdoor fire ring at the First United Methodist Church of Marion. His project required 164 hours. Knipper also organized a drive to collect household items for a Springville family who recently lost their home in a fire.
He was a patrol leader for his patrol and organized several camp outs for the troop, and presented mentor pins to Pam Kacena and Mark Morgan for their help and guidance.
The Eagle Scout will be a senior at Linn-Mar where he also plays football, basketball, and baseball. He is the son of Vicky Knipper and the late Dave Knipper.
Knipper is the 112th Eagle Scout in Troop 35. Jim Wittnebel is the Scoutmaster of Troop 35, which is chartered to the First United Methodist Church of Marion, where Mike Morgan (also an Eagle Scout) is senior pastor.