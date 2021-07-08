On Tuesday, June 29, at 6:04 p.m., Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Marion Fire Department, and Area Ambulance responded to a report of a two car collision on Hwy 13 and County Home Rd. Responders arrived to find that a silver Audi had gone through the intersection without stopping and collided with a silver Chrysler minivan. Robert Newlin-Smith, 26, Platteville Colo., was the driver of the silver Audi. Krystl Verrengia, 35, Mt. Vernon, was the driver of the minivan. William Ropa, 61, and Paul Dougherty, 56, both of Cedar Rapids, were passengers in the minivan. All four subjects were transported to local hospitals by Area Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed that all were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision. Newlin-Smith was charged with operating while intoxicated and some other traffic related charges.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New bakery keeps it all in the family
- Springville girls basketball: Wilson commits to Concordia University, St. Paul
- Anamosa softball: Closing in on the crown
- Anamosa baseball: Making them pay in a big way
- The Brass Fountain: Soda fountain nostalgia returns to Solon
- Lincoln Gravel
- Fourth of July events
- Timmothy Sieck
- Girl Scouts earn Bronze Award
- Anamosa/Midland/Springville softball - Regional playoffs: Raiders draw No. 1 seed