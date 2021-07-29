Uptown Getdown will return Thursdays in August from 5:30 – 9:00 pm. The concert series will temporarily move to Lowe Park, 4500 N 10th St, in 2021 to allow for additional space and alleviate congestion near the construction zone in Uptown Marion. Enjoy family fun and great food at the Klopfenstein Amphitheater.
NEW this year — School of Rock will be featuring their house band beginning at 5:30 pm prior to the show each week. The music school, which opened in Uptown Marion in March 2021, brings students together to play the songs they are learning into a group or band setting. Be sure to come out early and support these aspiring artists.
The series kicks off with Casting Call, an Eastern Iowa dance/party band with a mission to entertain. Playing current pop tunes, great classic rock, a little country and even Motown. Week two brings Katie and the Honky Tonks with a fresh take on honky tonk and old-time country music inspired by the Bakersfield sound.
Birdchild will take the stage in week three with a combination of a funk rhythm section, big synths, and pop vocals. Birdchild plays Top 40 hits from the last 40 years and will have you on your feet with nostalgic hits from your youth all the way to your favorites of today. The series will close with Boot Jack Band. Get ready to kick up your boots and have a good time with this mix of modern country with classic rock and blues.
Food will be available to purchase from Marion Hy-Vee and Jay’s Water Ice. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating. Coolers are welcome but pets should stay at home.
Admission is free to the public thanks to these Marion Chamber Platinum Community Partners – Farmers State Bank, ImOn Communications, MercyCare Community Physicians, Summit Pointe Senior Living, and Z102.9. The event is produced by the Marion Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Marion with support from the City of Marion Hotel Motel Fund.
For more information on Uptown Getdown and other Marion Chamber events, visit www.marioncc.org . Follow the Marion Chamber Facebook page for the latest event details.