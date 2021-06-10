The Uptown Marion Market season is set to begin Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m until noon in a new temporary location at Eighth Avenue and 12th Street in Uptown Marion. Over 25 local vendors with fresh produce, wine, honey, baked goods, and artisan items, will be featured. Attendees are encouraged to make it a day in Marion by visiting local restaurants and businesses.
Returning this year is live music from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and face painting by Lindsay from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Live music performances include: Pandelirium Steel Drum Band (June 12), Matt Gogel Acoustic (July 10), and Acoustic Amazon (August 14).
New for 2021, the launch of Power of Produce (POP) in partnership with Linn County Iowa State University Extension & Outreach. POP Club provides a fun opportunity for children to engage in the local food system through conversations directly with farmers, educational games and demonstrations, and exposure to new fruits and vegetables. The first 30 registered kids at each market will receive $3 POP Bucks to shop at participating produce vendors. Activities will be open to all children while supplies last.
Uptown Marion Market is an authorized participant in WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). Participants should look for vendors displaying the appropriate signs.
Uptown Marion Market will continue this summer on July 10 and August 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, and culminate with Fall Marion Market September 25. View vendor information and market map by visiting marioncc.org or facebook.com/MarionIAChamber
Attendees are asked to stay home if they are not feeling well and continue public health protocols such as social distancing and frequent use of hand sanitizer.