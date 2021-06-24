Saturday, June 19, was a fantastic day to visit the Marion Farmers Market. Even though the weather was hot and sunny, one could feel the positive energy from the vendors and the customers.
There were many textile art items that were being sold, such as handmade knitted coasters, fleece blankets, and keychains.
I also noticed that there were some really cool jewelry pieces as well, such as gemstone necklaces and bracelets.
Soaps, which were carved like birds, etchings of trees, and trapped shells in them, were another piece of art that caught my eye. I thought they were a lot of fun because I’d never seen soap look like that before.
There were also some wonderful food items, like the Iowa Freeze Dried Treats. The treats were popular freeze dried candy such as Skittles and taffy and are delicious.
I got to taste samples of these treats and bought some to take home with me. Another attraction that stood out to me was that Iowa State University brought in experts in gardening through an extension and outreach program where they answered questions about gardening flowers and fruits.
They also had free information booklets on how to grow different plants. I picked up one on tips for growing strawberries.
As always, the Farmers Market had homemade treats that are always delicious. Since it is the day before Father’s Day, there were sugar cookies and cookie cakes that read “Happy Father’s Day.”
There was also a great variety of homemade pastries, strudels and pies.
In all, I spent a wonderful morning at the Marion’s Farmers Market checking out all of the local vendors and attractions.