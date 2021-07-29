Venture Academics, an innovative project-based learning model launches this fall. Led by the Linn-Mar Community School District, this community based program is a partnership with Marion Economic Development and Community Promise. Venture Academics allows students to earn high school credit by meeting Iowa Core standards and applying knowledge to real-world projects. Though some traditional teaching and learning methods will be employed at Venture, the Venture experience will focus on extending classroom learning to real world applications, problems, and solutions.
Venture Academics needs local businesses and professionals to build relationships with students and support them in their learning. It’s important for students to be immersed in the local business community and gain awareness of what businesses do and the careers they provide. These experiences will also provide students the opportunity to develop valuable 21st century skills such as productivity and accountability, collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, flexibility/adaptivity, and complex communication. These are the critical tools that workforces have identified employees need the most.
There are various ways to engage with the Venture program. Involvement could look like a classroom visit and answering students’ questions about a business or person’s area of expertise. Professionals can share skills and knowledge with students as they work on a project. Businesses could also support Venture by providing students with a project to work on and mentor them through the process. Think about important projects that just aren’t quite top of the list. What if a team of students could bring their unique perspective to advance those corporate priorities?
To learn more about Venture Academics, the Venture Academics site at medcoiowa.org. There is information on levels of engagement, subject areas that will be offered, learning goals for each subject area, and project examples.