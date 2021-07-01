Volunteer laborers return to Robins, finish what they started

Walls were going up quickly on a 12,000 square foot addition to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3275 North Center Point Road, in August 2020. Then the derecho hit and completely destroyed what had been built.
This summer a group of volunteer workers known as Laborers for Christ returned to King of Kings to complete what was begun a year ago.
Since 2020, plans for the new facility expanded to include daycare for infants, toddlers, pre-school aged children and before-and-after school care. Also included are the originally planned new ministry spaces for high school and middle school youth, children’s education and other uses. The addition is expected to be complete in early 2022.
Laborers for Christ is a network of volunteers from throughout the United States who provide qualified labor for church-related construction and remodeling projects. The group is affiliated with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Workers live in personal travel trailers and motorhomes at the construction location. Married couples often travel and work together while the project is underway.