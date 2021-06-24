Glenniece A. Pettlon
Glenniece A. Pettlon Spink died Feb. 14, 2021 in Sequim, Wash. She was the daughter of Glenn and Berniece Pettlon, from Manchester. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Anna Belle Dighton, Paul Pettlon, Gilbert Pettlon, Marcheta Odehnal, LeRoy Pettlon and Nola Zane Burrows. She had also lost her loving husband, Thomas Spink. He passed away Feb. 18, 2018. They had been married for 55 years when he passed away and she died on the anniversary of their engagement. She and Tom had lived in Marion for 30-plus years, until he retired and they moved to Sequim. They had spent their retirement years doing a lot of traveling in their motor home, the Dolphin. She and Tom had two sons, Bob, (Lori), and Glenn, (Angie) and also had five grandchildren. There was no service, but the good news is that they are together again.