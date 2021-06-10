Marjorie (Marge) Goldcamp, 101, of Marion, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Marion with her family by her side. A Celebration of Marjorie’s Life will take place at a later date in Ashland, Ky.
Marge was born Oct. 16, 1919, in Lockland, Ohio, the daughter of Harry and Gertrude (Brewer) Mulvaney. On Sept. 7, 1946, she was united in marriage to Boyce Charles Goldcamp. To this union, her seven children were born. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marion. A woman of strong faith, she began each morning attending Mass and ended her day in prayer.
Mom was a loving, interesting and vital woman. She loved a good party, a good book, a challenging crossword puzzle, and lively conversation. Always adventurous, mom traveled extensively, including trips to China, Australia, throughout Europe, and the United States from Maine to Hawaii. A lifelong Democrat, her day was not complete without watching CNN to stay up on current events. We often joked that arguing with our former president got her “Irish up”, contributing to her longevity.
Widowed in 1976, mom relished her role as Matriarch of a large, extended family. Lovingly known as “GG” to her 30 great-grandchildren, she never forgot a holiday or birthday and loved nothing more than to hear about their accomplishments.
Marge is survived and lovingly remembered by six children, Diane Graziani and Marjorie McCubbin of California, Mary Rinaldi and Rosemary Denes of Marion, Janet Burdette of Robins and James (Kim) Goldcamp of Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one brother, Terry Mulvaney of Kentucky; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Boyce Goldcamp; daughter, Kathy Smelser; two grandchildren, Jennifer Denes and Josh Burdette; four brothers, Harry, Dave, Jack and Neil Mulvaney and sister Patricia Brown; and three sons-in-law, Steve Burdette, Terry Orton, and Ron McCubbin.
Mom, you continue to be our rock, our true North, and the glue that will always hold us together. We love you. Thank you for showing us the way.
Memorials in Marjorie’s memory may be made to Hospice of Mercy, 315 North 18th Ave, Hiawatha, IA 52233.
