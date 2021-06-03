Veda Mae Moore
Veda Mae Moore, 89, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marion, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Cottage Grove in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home conducted by Revs. Jim Langley and Nancy Redman. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Veda was born on April 6, 1932, in Springville, the daughter of Homer and Sara Leila (Coppock) Pollock. Veda grew up in Springville and Marion. She attended Marion High School, graduating in 1950. Veda married C. Keith Moore in 1955, and to this union two children were born, Michele and Brent. Keith was a JC Penny store manager who worked at stores throughout the Midwest. The family lived at various times in Waukesha, Wis., Chicago Heights, Ill., Rensselaer, Ind., and Centralia, Ill. After her husband passed away in 1976, Veda settled in Marion and later in Cedar Rapids. She worked for many years at Armstrong’s Department Store in Cedar Rapids. The last five years of her life she lived at the Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. Veda regularly attended First Presbyterian Church in Marion.
She travelled widely, visiting China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Scotland, England, Germany, and Austria. Veda had a warm and engaging personality and made friends wherever she went. She was active in several philanthropic and women’s organizations. Veda enjoyed knitting and in the last several years of her life she knitted and sold caps for babies and toddler.
In addition to her two children, she is survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith and brother, Donald.
Memorials in Veda’s memory may be directed to Farmers State Bank in Marion to be added to her trust fund for scholarships at Springville or Marion Schools or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
