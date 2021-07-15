An issue with bus schedules
I live at the bottom of two hills from the go to necessary businesses for me. These are as close to “Mom & Pop” businesses for me as possible.
To the north is uphill to downtown Marion thoroughfare and my everyday bank Farmers Savings Bank. To get on the bus to get to the bank I have to ride to the edge of town on the East and back near Linn-Mar to get to FSB. If I wished to go to US Bank, Hills Bank and the US Post Office I would have to cross four lanes of busy traffic on foot with only one painted crosswalk at Aldi’s corner. Coming back there are only limited stops on Seventh Avenue. One is near HyVee but far from Fareway which is again crossing in front of busy traffic both ways. I have quit going to Aldi’s and Fareway and Dollar Tree and Uptown Businesses on the bus almost. This also includes UnityPoint Health in Marion. Thankfully, Weland Lab is still open uptown.
To go left or south to Dollar General where I buy some needed staples and drinks it is up two steep hills or a five minute ride on the bus. To return it is an hour wait for the bus followed by an hour ride to get back home. Or walk down two long hills and up another with purchases.
I propose along with C. R. Transit Riders (some) two routes at half-hour intervals. The first coming from Twixt Town via Menards and Dollar General stops in senior residential areas to go to 11th Street . Stop and pick up going uptown via 12th Street to a stop near Eighth and 12th where the bus would go east with marked stops on Eighth behind Seventh Avenue businesses. This would make a one block walk to previous listed businesses or more Seventh Avenue crossings when there is no backstreet access to business, to Walmart (possibly tech library) and back down Seventh Avenue to pick up weary shoppers and straight down Seventh and on to Twixt Town.
The second route should be the #20 route as is only arriving at 11th Street pick up a half later. This route would cover the existing residential areas both south and north of Seventh and Eighth Avenues.
Your consideration is sincerely requested.
Betty L. Upmeir
Marion