The 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Awards will be announced during a virtual special recognition ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. The ceremony will feature remarks from Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.
“Reaching out and lending a helping hand is at the core of who we are as Iowans,” Reynolds said. “For 37 years, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program has recognized those with a deep commitment to serving their communities in unique and meaningful ways. It’s truly an honor to recognize their work and convey the gratitude of our state.”
More than 790 awards are being presented this year during ceremonies held virtually on July 14. It is estimated that more than 265 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees. Visit www.volunteeriowa.org/awards for information on how to view the ceremony.
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program — now in its 37th year — provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award. More information is available at volunteeriowa.org.