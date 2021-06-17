As the weather has heated up, so has the competition with Marion’s baseball team taking on a couple Class 4A opponents this past Friday at Waterloo Riverfront Stadium. The squad fell 8-7 to North Scott then rebounded with a 3-2 win over Bettendorf to improve their record to 14-2 on the season.
Though the teams had baserunners, neither Bettendorf nor Marion could put up a crooked number until Marion’s 2-spot in the sixth. Payton Hodges, Jaqson Tejada and Cael Hodges struck out nine Bulldog batters.
One bad inning proved the difference in the loss to North Scott. The Lancers scored 5 runs in the fifth inning for a come-from-behind win.
Earlier in the week, Marion captured both halves of a doubleheader with Independence, crushed Keokuk and rallied for a win over Benton Community.
Monday, June 7 Marion swept Independence 9-6 and 3-0. Senior Gage Franck was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in the opener. Junior Cael Hodges and ninth-grader Myles Davis combined for seven innings of shut-out ball scattering four hits in the nightcap.
Tuesday, June 8Marion made short work of Keokuk with a 17-4 home victory. The home squad had seven hits, including three triples and benefitted from 14 free passes, including getting hit by pitch 10 times.
Thursday, June 10Marion rallied for a 4-3 win over Benton Community. A scheduled second game was postponed. After falling behind 3-1 in the first inning, Marion added runs in the third, fifth and sixth for a 4-3 win over the Bobcats. Franck had another stellar day at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs scored.
Senior pitcher Owen Puk settled in after the opening inning for five scoreless innings before turning the mound over to Hodges. Puk struck out 10 batters in his six innings of work.
Monday, June 7
Marion 9, Independence 6
MAR 102 411 0 — 9
IND 100 500 0 — 6
Marion 3, Independence 0
MAR 011 000 1 — 3
IND 000 000 0 — 0
Tuesday, June 8
Marion 17, Keokuk 4
KEO 130 000 0 — 4
MAR 741 500 x — 17
Thursday, June 10
Marion 4, Benton 3
BEN 300 000 0 — 3
MAR 101 011 x — 4
Friday, June 11
North Scott 8, Marion 7
MAR 500 020 0 — 7
NS 200 050 1 — 8
Marion 3, Bettendorf 2
MAR 100 002 0 — 3
BDF 101 000 0 — 2