Linn-Mar senior Tatum Depuydt cleared the field by five strokes to earn medalist honors at the Class 4A, Region 4 meet held Monday, May 24 at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville. Depuydt shot a one-under par 70 to lead Linn-Mar to a second-place team finish and a state berth.
Isabella Pettersen of host Liberty was runner up with a 75.
The Lions combined for a team score of 353, five strokes ahead of third-place Dubuque Hempstead. Pleasant Valley won the 10-team meet with 335.
Scoring for the Lions were Abby Hoefle, who shot 91 for 10th place; Ava Kline, who shot 94 for 14th; and Gabby Mercure, who carded 98 for 19th. Avery Carlson shot 110, good for 26th and Nina Mercure shot 114 for 41st.
Linn-Mar will play in the state golf meet June 1-2 at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.