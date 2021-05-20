A number of athletes from Linn-Mar qualified for the State Track Meets to be held this week, May 20 through May 22 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. A full schedule of events is available at iahsaa.org.
Junior Hayden Kuhn qualified in the boys’ 1600-meter (time of 4:33.46) and 3200-meter (time of 9:54.38) runs.
Sophomore Nicholas Gorsich qualified in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.54.
Senior Abass Kemokai will be running in the 400-meter hurdles, after qualifying with his time off 56.32.
Sophomore T.J. Jackson with his jump of 6 foot, 5 inches qualified for the high jump.
Senior Bricen White leaped into qualifying in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 9.5 inches.
Junior McKade Jelinek will participate in the discus throw, with a qualifying throw of 160 feet, nine inches.
Senior Chris Baker and junior Luke Gaffney both qualified in shotput, with throws of 49 feet, 11 inches and 49 feet, 5.75 inches respectively.
The 4x100 meter relay, 4x200 meter relay, 4x400 meter relay, 4x800 meter relay, 110M Shuttle Hurdle, 800 sprint medley and the distance medley relay squads all qualified to take part in the state meets as well.
On the girls’ side, Linn-Mar junior Mary Gustason will be running in the 100-meter dash with a qualifying time of 13.28.
Senior Lauren Gorsich will be racing in the 200-meter dash with a qualifying time of 27.07.
Sophomore Ameriz Nielsen will run in the 400-meter dash, with a qualifying time of 1:03.08.
Senior Lilly Geelan will run in the 800-meter dash with a qualifying time of 2:27.04.
Senior Micah Poellet will race in the 1500 (qualifying time of 4:56.93) and 3000-meter races (qualifying time of 10:57.19. Senior Sarah Murphy will also race in the 1500 with a qualifying time of 5:01.75.
Sophomore Katy Hand (jump of 4 foot, 10 inches) and Haley Hartshorne (jump of 4 foot, 10 inches) will compete in high jump at the state track meet.
Ninth-grader Kaylee Bunn will participate in the long jump, with a qualifying jump of 17 feet, 2.5 inches.
Ninth-grader Gwen Gaffney will participate in the discus, with a qualifying throw of 105 feet, four inches.
Sophomore Kennedy Evans qualified in the shotput with a 36 foot, half inch throw.
The 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, shuttle hurdle relay, distance medley relay and sprint medley relay all qualified for state as well.