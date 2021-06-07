Linn-Mar's girls' soccer team was upset in the region finals. Muscatine downed the top-seeded Lions 4-1 in the Class 3A, Region 7 championship game held Friday, June 4, at Lions Stadium in Marion.
A 17-3 advantage in shots on goal helped Muscatine to the win and a state berth.
Linn-Mar trailed 2-0 at halftime and 3-0 in the second half when senior Hallie Peak gave the Lions hope with a goal with less than 10 minutes left in the game.
Muscatine scored again a few minutes later for the final margin.
Linn-Mar earned its place in the region finals with a dominating 10-0 win over Cedar Rapids Washington Wednesday, June 2.
Sophomore Sophia Bush scored four goals and had two assists while Peak had two goals and an assist.
Linn-Mar finished the season 16-3, including the playoffs. The Lions were a perfect 7-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference games.