When you think of Marion baseball you can’t help but think of Steve Fish, who has spent over 37 years coaching and over 20 of those years have been at Marion. It’s one of the most successful programs in the state and stands atop the Class 3A rankings as of press time.
Ask the coach about the secret to Marion’s success over the last several years, Fish said it’s about having a strong collection of young men with good work ethics that are unique in the way they blend together. The Marion baseball team’s results are evidence of this blend coming together to accomplish great things this year (and past years): Marion is 16-1 in the WAMAC-East conference, first in the 3A state division, and 24-4 overall (losses to WAMAC team Solon and three 4A opponents CR Prairie, Davenport Central, and North Scott). Marion also came into the Solon doubleheader with a second rank in the state batting average of .394. The Marion baseball team has also participated in the state semi-finals two years in a row.
Fish said last baseball season was unique because the players got to focus more on baseball, which helped younger players step into the roles of departing seniors more quickly.
“Our kids didn’t have to share sports last summer” so they were able to zero in on baseball alone which helped hone their skills, he said, adding he supports athletes participating in multiple sports.
When asked about Marion’s current success, Fish points to depth in several positions. The Marion squad has at least six players that can pitch, the boys are strong hitters (among the top teams in the state in batting average) several players can play more than one position, and that there are five seniors that are good leaders. Gage Franck, Owen Puk, and Jaqson Tejada already have plans to play college ball. Marion has several returning all-state or first-state selections (besides other awards) that has resulted in a strong, unified, experienced Marion baseball team.
Fish did not have this success over the years without help from family, friends, and supporters. Steve and wife, Vickie, have four children and all have been athletes at Marion High School: BJ, Byron, and Baylor all played ball for their dad (Baylor has been helping with the team every summer throughout college and will be heading off to grad school; he currently is one of the assistant coaches) and daughter, Brittany, played softball. Over the years, Fish, a physical education teacher at Marion High School, has had a number of student-teachers and several have gone on to help with the baseball program including Tom Hauck who is currently one of the assistant coaches for Steve. Finally, Steve has several parent volunteers (like Greg VanGorp and Phil Lala currently) that have had sons play for Marion baseball and began as volunteers when their sons played and continue to be invaluable volunteers, helping with the fields, stats, or anything they are asked to do.
Asked about advice he’d give young players to take the next steps, Fish said baseball player needs good time management skills.
Fish also advised young players to “play your role and learn your role, so you can continue to grow, help your team, enjoy what you do, and have future success in all you do.”