The Marion baseball team began its postseason journey with a Class 3A Substate 6 First Round game at home against the Nevada Cubs Friday, July 16. The Marion bats were hot and the Cubs struggled trying to stop/slow the hitting prowess of the Marion team. The game ended in five innings and Marion on the winning side of an 11-1 score.
Marion was to play its second round game Monday, July 19 and would play July 21 for a chance at state with a win.
Junior Boede Rahe started for Marion and led the defense through four innings with Myles Davis coming in to pitch the fifth and final inning. Both pitchers showed their mental toughness when in the second inning, Rahe retired the inning when Nevada had the bases loaded. Davis in the fifth inning was able to repeat Rahe’s performance and retired the inning when Nevada again loaded the bases.
Also, on the defensive side, sophomore Kaden Frommelt returned to the Marion line-up as the starting catcher after missing 10 days due to a cleating accident against Columbus.
Offensively, the Marion squad started hitting the ball right away in the first inning with senior Owen Puk, hitting a home run and bringing in senior Gage Franck to score two runs. Marion followed in the third inning scoring five runs thanks to the bats of junior Cael Hodges, Franck, Davis, and Frommelt and the team was able to go through their entire batting line-up.
The third inning was another strong inning for Marion in the wake of Nevada switching out to its third pitcher of the game to slow the Marion scoring. Marion had two outs with their first two batters; then the scoring resumed when Frommelt hit a double, senior Lucas Unsen had a single, Nevada’s catcher missed a catch and several Marion batters were walked.
Finally, in the top of the fifth inning, Davis was able to finish on the mound with only 1 run being scored and the bases loaded. In the bottom of the inning, Nevada used its fourth pitcher to try and silent the Marion bats but were unable to accomplish that. Franck hit a double and Puk hit one to left field, bringing in an RBI, the team scored their 11th run, and the victory was sealed for Marion.
Game leaders for Marion were: Franck with three hits, two runs, and one double; Puk had three RBIs, and one home run; and Rahe had an ERA of 0.00 and six strikeouts.