Though Marion, went out in the first round, the boys’ soccer squad went toe-to-toe with one of the state’s most storied programs. Marion fell 1-0 to eventual state champion Xavier Tuesday, June 1, in the first round of the Class 3A state soccer tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
“What these boys went through to get to this point — I’m so proud of them,” Marion’s second year coach Kory Broebel said after the match.
The near neighbors were evenly matched. Xavier had a few more early chances and scored the game’s only goal on a corner kick at the 17:13 mark. With a wind at their back in the second half, the Saints were able to keep pressure on Marion’s defense and maintained their lead to the final buzzer.
“They’re well organized, solid at every position,” Broebel said of Xavier. “Nerves may have gotten to us at first, but then we started playing our game at the end of the first half and we looked like we were competitors.”
The teams have a history, with Broebel and earlier Marion coaches playing at Mount Mercy for Xavier head coach Amir Hadzic.
“It was a hard, state tournament battle with two teams who know each other very well,” Hadzic said. “Too bad we had to meet in the first round. I wish it was further along in the tournament.”
Xavier won 4-0 in an April match between the two teams. Marion lost two games in the following week, but then went on a nine-game win streak, beginning with a victory over Independence.
“Getting healthy always helped,” Boebel said of the turnaround.
“We starting to our guys back. They guys said: we can do this and started clicking from there,” he said.
The state match marked the final game in a Marion uniform for seniors Spencer Angell, Levi Murphy, Liam Ngo, Ryan Sloan, Samuel Murphy and Scott Fischer.
Boebel summed up their contributions in a word:
“Leadership,” he said. “Every single one of them filled a role. Once again, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”