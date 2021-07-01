A showdown with the conference leader went against Marion’s softball team.
Mount Vernon scored six runs in both games of a doubleheader to defeat Marion 6-1 and 6-5 Thursday, June 24. The second game was a nine-inning thriller between two of the top teams in Class 3A.
In other action, Marion split with Center Point-Urbana Monday, June 21, and crushed South Tama in two games Wednesday, June 23.
The marquee matchup was with the Mustangs of Mount Vernon, which is ranked second in Class 3A. Marion, Solon and Mount Vernon have been jockeying for the top spot in the tough WaMaC East division. Though the games were played at its home field, Marion was the visitor on the scoreboard while Mount Vernon finishes reconstruction on its home field.
Both teams homered in the first inning of the opener, a sign of fireworks to come. Sophomore Peyton Johnson led off the game by driving a pitch over the fence — her third home run of the year.
Though that was Marion’s only run that game, the team’s bats came alive in the second game.
Marion had 10 hits, including three doubles in the nightcap. Marion scored a run in each of the first three innings for an early lead, but trailed 5-2 heading into the seventh. Marion scored two runs in the top of the seventh and held Mount Vernon scoreless in the home half, sending the game to extra innings. The Mustangs had the winning run in the bottom of the ninth for the win.
Marion’s Megan Kessens toed the mound for most of the night with a complete game in the opener and 5 1/3 innings in the nightcap.
Earlier in the week, Marion posted convincing 11-1 and 8-3 wins over South Tama Wednesday, June 23. Steffen went 2for-3 with a triple in the opener. Kessens threw five innings of one-hit ball, striking out eight.
Steffen homered in the nightcap. Gracie Goad was 3-for-3 — all doubles. She had two RBI and two runs scored.
Monday, June 21, Marion beat Center Point-Urbana 7-4 in game one of a doubleheader and fell 4-3 in game two. Gracie Goad went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in the win.
Monday, June 21
Marion 7, CP-U 4
MAR 100 123 0 — 7 13 1
CPU 010 003 0 — 4 8 1
CP-U 4, Marion 3
Wednesday, June 23
Marion 11, South Tama 1
ST 100 00 — 1 1 3
MAR 322 31 — 11 13 0
Marion 8, South Tama 3
ST 010 101 0 — 3 4 2
MAR 211 202 x — 8 14 2
Thursday June 24
Mount Vernon 6, Marion 1
MAR 100 000 0 — 1 3 0
MV 102 210 x — 6 11 1
Mount Vernon 6, Marion 5 (9 innings)
MAR 111 000 200 — 5 10 1
MV 102 110 001 — 6 9 2