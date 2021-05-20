Girls soccer Marion improved to 10-3 on the season with a pair of wins this past week. The squad downed Williamsburg 4-1 Tuesday, May 11, at home and South Tama 11-1 Friday, May 14 on the road to picked up its eighth and ninth consecutive wins.
Senior Grace Coates scored three goals in the win over Williamsburg. Sophomore goalkeeper Anna Tuuri had seven saves.
Marion was slated to face Mount Vernon Tuesday, May 18 and finish the regular season Friday by hosting Cedar Rapids Washington on senior night.
Postseason play is to begin May 28 against Washington High School.
Girls’ golf
Marion was eighth at the 12-team WaMaC super meet held Monday, May 10 at West Delaware. The team combined for 450 strokes in the 18-hole tournament at Pin Oaks Pub and Links.
Ally Sara shot 104 to lead Marion. Keara McGuire shot 112, Ava Jackson 113, Morgan Berndt 121 and Corrinne Renfer 124.
Jordyn Lang had Marion’s best round at the Prairie Invitational with a score of 89 for 22nd place. Eleven teams played at Airport National Thursday, May 13.
Boys Golf
Marion was 10th at the 13 team WaMaC Super Meet held at Wildcat Golf Course Monday, May 10. Vinton-Shellsburg hosted the meet.
Marion senior Austin Lantermans shot 80 over 18 holes for 12 place. Maquoketa’s Noah Nabb shot 72 for medalist honors. Collin Snakenberg shot 88, Tiernan Crowley 89.
The team returned to Wildcat Friday, May 14, for a Class 3A sectional meet. Monticello won the team title and will advance to districts along with Vinton-Shellsburg and Maquoketa.
Boys’ soccer
Marion has won its last five matches after downing Williamsburg 10-0 Tuesday, May 11, and South Tama 4-1 Friday, May 14.
Marion and South Tama are slated to face each other tonight (Thursday, May 20) in the first round of the Class 2A Substate 6 first round at South Tama.
Senior Levi Murphy dominated offensively against Williamsburg with five goals and two assists. Elijah Smith had two goals and two assists.
The team wraps the regular season by hosting Mount Vernon Tuesday, May 18.