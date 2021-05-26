Marion’s boys soccer team came roaring out of the gates to post a 3-2 upset of Nevada in Class 2A substate action. Nevada was the top seed, but Marion took a 2-0 first-half lead and held on for the win.
Marion advanced to the to the substate final against Grinnell, a match scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, in Nevada. The winner will earn a berth in the state tournament, set to begin June 1 at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Marion, the fourth seed of seven teams, earned the second-round match with Nevada by picking up a 2-1 road win over fourth seeded South Tama 2-1, Thursday, May 20. Levi Murphy was involved in both goals, scoring one and getting an assist on the other. Senior Liam Ngo scored Marion’s other goal.
Marion’s defense kept South Tama off the attack, allowing seven shots total and four on goal. In contrast, Marion took 19 shots with 10 on goal.
Marion has won eight games in a row, including the two postseason victories. It finished its regular season with an 8-2 win over Mount Vernon Tuesday, May 18, for a 9-6 record.