Marion’s girls’ soccer team found a roadblock to the state tournament in the form a Mount Vernon. Marion fell to the Mustangs 8-2, Wednesday, June 2, in the second round of the Class 2A, Region 7 tournament. Xavier beat Mount Vernon 4-1 in the region finals for a berth at state.
Marion won its first-round match 5-2 over Washington May 28. Senior Grace Coates scored both of Marion’s goals. This included one at the 5:52 mark that cut Mount Vernon’s lead to 2-1.
There was a pronounced momentum swing after Coates scored. Marion started handling it a lot more, and more confidently until Mount Vernon’s Avery Plathe scored to make it 3-1 with 4:36 left, the pendulum swung back the other way after that.
The half ended with Marion trailing 3-1.
Again Marion stayed within striking range until Mount Vernon scored on a corner kick to make it 5-2 with 13:20 left. A goal at the 11-minute mark made it 6-2. Mount Vernon was able to score two more goals in the final 7 minutes for the final margin.
Marion sophomore Anna Tuuri had 23 saves in the game.
Marion finished the season 12-5, including the playoffs. The squad posted a nine-game winning streak from April 20 to May 18.
Coates was the offensive leaders with 53 of Marion’s 89 goals this season