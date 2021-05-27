Cedar Rapids Prairie successfully defended its home field and knocked Linn-Mar out of the Class 3A Substate 5 boys’ soccer tournament. The Lions fell 1-0 to top-seeded Prairie Monday, May 24.
The Prairie Hawks seemed content to keep it a low-scoring affair, limiting Linn-Mar’s scoring opportunities and waiting for any opportunity. The chance came early in the second half as Max Egger took an in-between ball to the net.
Linn-Mar battled throughout, trying to outwork and out-physical its rivals. Defensively, the Lions kept pushing Prairie forwards to the outside. The offense tried to find openings, but the closed quickly.
Linn-Mar reached the substate semifinal by beating Marshalltown 5-3 Thursday, May 20. Senior Brantley Christofferson scored two goals; Kadin Fry, Tristan Howard and Reid Voss scored one goal a piece.