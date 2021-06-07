Baseball team crushes foes
Marion’s baseball team improved its record to 9-1 after crushing Vinton-Shellsburg, Maquoketa and West Liberty this past week.
Marion scored more than 10 runs in each of the six games. It outscored Vinton-Shellsburg 34-1 in two games of a doubleheader Tuesday, June 1.
Thursday, June 3, Marion beat Maquoketa 13-1 and 14-4. Sophomore Kaden Frommelt had two home runs in the opener.
Marion wrapped the week Saturday, June 5, with 13-4 and 19-9 victories over West Liberty. Seniors Gage Franck and Lucas Unsen both homered.
Marion softball
Marion split with Vinton-Shellsburg June 1, split with Maquoketa June 2 and went 3-1 in tournaments Friday and Saturday.
The team lost 1-0 in a pitcher’s dual with Vinton-Shellsburg, which scored the game’s only run in the sixth inning. Marion’s bats came alive in the nightcap as it posted a 5-0 win. Ninth-grader Michaela Goad knocked out three hits and scored two runs.
Wednesday, Marion split a doubleheader with Maquoketa, losing the opener 3-1 but pounding out a 13-3 win in the nightcap. Jazlyn Grosskreutz homered and sophomore catcher Peyton Johnson went 4-for-5 with two doubles as each posted four RBI.
Marion went 1-1 at the IC West tournament Friday with a 7-0 loss to Assumption and an 11-6 win over Prairie.
The squad won both its games at its own tournament Saturday. Marion beat Decorah 11-2 and Central City 9-2.
Linn-Mar softball
Linn-Mar’s softball team went 1-3 June 1-3. The Lions lost to Iowa City High 14-2 and 5-1 Tuesday and split with Waterloo East Thursday, June 3.
Linn-Mar lost the opener to East 4-3, but came roaring back with an 8-2 win in the nightcap. Senior Sydney Magnuson was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.
Linn-Mar baseball
Linn-Mar proved it can score runs as it scored in doubles digits in four wins this past week.
The Lions took both halves of a doubleheader with Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday, June 1, both by 15-5 scores. They put up 11 runs in the first inning of the second game.
Linn-Mar fell to Dubuque Hempstead 8-4 Thursday, June 3. The second game was suspended after five innings.
Linn-Mar beat Western Dubuque 17-16 and 13-11 Friday June 4, coming from behind in both games.