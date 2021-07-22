Marion Baseball
The Marion baseball teams played two nights this past week to wrap up the regular season. The team competed against the South Tama Trojans at home on July 12 and swept the doubleheader. Marion won the opener 7-3 scoring all seven runs in the first four innings. Gage Franck led the team with three hits, two runs, one RBI, one double, and one stolen base. Boede Rahe struck out five in his three innings of work.
In the second game, the Marion boys won decisively over the South Tama squad with a commanding 10-0 win. The team scored in every inning except the fifth and the game was over in the sixth. Junior Jake Trca went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, and one double; brothers Cael Hodges and Payton Hodges pitched the shut out with Cael pitching one inning and Payton pitching five and having five strikeouts.
The following evening, the Marion boys took on non-conference rival the Iowa City Liberty Lightning and struggled to score against the Lightning. Marion scored three runs in the first inning, one run in the third, and two runs in the fifth but the Liberty team beat the Marion team with a score of 19-6 in five innings. Gage Franck led the team again with two hits including a home run; junior Cael Hodges and Lawson Berndt both pitched one inning and Berndt had one strike out.
The Marion baseball team finished the regular season with a 22-2 conference record, first in the WAMAC-East, and a 31-6 overall record.
Linn-Mar Baseball
The Linn-Mar Lions finished the regular season with games Monday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 13. The Lions started with a doubleheader against the Waterloo East Trojans at Waterloo on July 12 and took both games by shut out. In the first game, the Lions scored in five of the seven innings to win 6-0. Leaders for the squad were: senior Isaac Anderson, who hit a solo home run; and senior Colin Streff, who had eight strike outs in three innings of work.
In the second game, the Lions won over the Trojans by scoring in the second, fourth, and seventh innings and blanking the Trojans 7-0. Senior Kane Deutmeyer was 3-for-4, scoring two runs. Junior Andrew Knipper had one hit and one RBI. In pitching, juniors Dominic Olhava and Henry Read combined for the shut out.
Finally, the Lions finished their regular season with a non-conference match-up against the Burlington Greyhounds at Burlington. The Lions went scoreless in their loss against Burlington 4-0 and Greg Gerst, SR, had a .500 batting average and one hit. Manny Weiss, JR, pitched 11/3 innings with one strikeout and McKade Jelinek, JR, pitched 32/3 innings and had three strikeouts.
The Lions finished the regulation season with a 13-14 conference record, were fifth in the conference, and had a 15-22 overall record.