Marion’s girls’ tennis team fell 5-0 to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the first round of the Class 1A Region 4 team tournament. The players will compete in the individual regional, scheduled for Wednesday, May 19.
Marion wrapped the regular season with an 8-1 win over Maquoketa Monday, May 10. Gracie Goad, Natalee Hartman, Kadia Cole, Tessa McCutcheon and Alyssa Janssen all picked up singles wins. Goad and Hartman won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. Samantha Sorenson and Maddie Steffen won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles and Alyssa Janssen and Kadia Cole won at No. 3.