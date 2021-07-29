Traditionally in the summer in Iowa, students across the state are done with school and enjoying their time off. But, if you are an athlete, summer is a great time to hone your skills, learn something new, visit college campuses, and figure out what your next steps will be before the next school year or sports competition starts.
Many student-athletes in eastern Iowa are getting the chance to have a more “normal” summer by attending the numerous camps, open gyms, pick-up games, club memberships, running groups, and other opportunities that have not been opened to them due to the COVID pandemic restrictions and the derecho damage. Let’s face it: 2020-21 was a tough time period for everyone. But, thanks to the lifting of COVID restrictions and the following repairs to gyms and playing areas due to the damages wreaked by the derecho, things are getting back to normal for hundreds of middle and high school athletes.
What can an athlete do to improve their skills in their designated sport and get better before the next competitive season starts? For many in the Marion and surrounding areas, during June and July, softball and baseball seasons are in full swing leading up to the state tournaments. Then, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the boys Iowa High School Athletic Union have asked that there be no athletic competitions/camps/etc. during the last week of July, with the exception of the Boys State Baseball Tournament. This designated “dead week” is meant to give high school students some much needed rest, time with families, and just some down time before they begin gearing up for a new school year.
After that, traditionally in August, athletes can attend sport-specific training camps run by high school coaches and former players for their high school sports, especially for volleyball and football, and cross country runners can get involved in running groups. Soccer has skills camps through the soccer organizations that focus on specific skills or positions and often bring in coaches from other countries to help with the training.
Students can also go to open gyms which provide opportunities for pick-up basketball or volleyball games, weight training with supervision, conditioning, nutritional advice, and just a general location to get in or stay in shape. Football also has camps that are run by current or past college/NFL players that are divided by age or position usually on college campuses. Some of these camps are mandatory if you are a high school player to prepare for the upcoming season and some camps are optional and can be attended for a fee/scholarship. In addition to the above, athletes in Iowa can attend the Iowa Games that are held in the summer and winter and offer a wide variety of sports for students to compete in with teams or individually, some requiring trained coaches and others requiring adult supervisors.
Athletes can also take it to a higher level and join a fitness center to work with a personal trainer or hire an independent trainer to work with individuals on a more one-on-one basis. In eastern Iowa, there are several elite training centers that can hone sports-specific skills, train a specific position, or improve the overall fitness/health of an individual. If an athlete is willing to travel and pay additional fees, there are Olympic Development Camps, club teams, and college-readiness camps that can be found in most sports. Finally, summer is the perfect chance for older high school student-athletes to visit colleges, talk to current athletes, tour college facilities, and start determining whether they want to move to the next level of competition.
Our students are ready to get back to business and camps, clubs, and training opportunities are ways kids can prepare for their sports, have some fun, and learn something new. Preparations during the summer can help physically and mentally train students so they compete better, avoid injuries, and prepare for their futures.