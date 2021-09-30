Midland School Board Regular Meeting Minutes September 27, 2021
Regular Meeting
Vice President Sarah Fishwild called the regular meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. with board members present Travis Hansen, Katalin Rushford, Teryn Crist, Stacie Cronkleton, Derek Denniston and Sarah Fishwild. Absent was Nikki Rushford. Superintendent Caleb Bonjour, Elementary Principal Deanna Martens, Secondary Principal Nathan Kleinmeyer, and Board Secretary Megan Frankfurt, Tony Crist, Cassi Gilson, and Danna Thordsen also present.
Cronkleton moved and Crist seconded to approve the agenda with the additional bills as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye, 6:0.
Hansen moved to approve the consent items, payment of bills as presented in the amount of $178,942.16, K. Rushford seconded. Motion carried, all voting aye, 5:0: Cronkleton abstained.
RECEIVE VISITOR/PUBLIC FORUM: Cassi Gilson spoke on the three options she would like to put into place for masks within the district.
Denniston moved and Hansen seconded to allow nursing staff to mask students and staff if showing any symptoms based on the matrix already laid out. If a student or staff refuses to mask they will be asked to go home. Motion carried, 6:0.
Denniston moved and K. Rushford second to use the sliding scale model as presented (Green - 10%/ Yellow - 15%/ Red - 16+) and based on the survey that was sent out to students, staff, and community. VP asked for a roll call vote based on the vote - Crist - Nye, Hansen - Nye, Cronkleton - Abstained, K. Rushford - Aye, Fishwild - Aye, and Denniston - Aye. Motion died due to deadlock.
Fishwild called for a recess at 8:10 p.m. and reconvened at 8:20 p.m.
Hansen moved to keep masks as optional and proceed as is and allowing nursing staff to mask based on previous motion, Crist seconded. Motion carried, 4:2.
K. Rushford moved and Hansen seconded to approve the open enrollment requests as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye, 6:0.
K. Rushford moved and Cronkleton seconded to accept the hiring of the following: Eleanor (Elly) Hoehnle as Math Teacher .8 FTE; Kris Doll as JH Volleyball Coach (over ratio); Heather Thomsen as Para educator; Clay Pestka as Flex Buildings Custodian; Shawna Cozart as Para educator; Debra Beatty as Wrap Care/Para educator; Jacob Oldaker as Math Teacher, and approve the resignation of: Juliann Barton as Para educator; Christine Gent as School Nurse; and Eleanor (Elly) Hoehnle. Motion carried, all voting aye, 6:0.
Frankfurt explained the fiscal yearend financial reports – Special Education Report, Transportation Report, and Certified Annual Report.
Hansen moved and K. Rushford seconded to approve $-72,680.39 for special education modified allowable growth. Motion carried, all voting aye, 6:0.
Denniston moved and Hansen seconded to approve to proceed with the issuance of GO school refunding bonds. Motion carried, all voting aye, 6:0.
Hansen moved and Cronkleton seconded to approve to take bids for tree removal/clean up with bids due back on Monday, October 11, 2021 at noon in the district office. Motion carried, all voting aye, 6:0.
Denniston moved and K. Rushford seconded to approve the agreement with Dan IT Solutions, LLC. Motion carried, all voting aye, 6:0.
There was no nominations for the Grant Wood AEA election of board members.
Denniston moved and Cronkleton seconded to approve the quote as presented to proceed with updating the HVAC system/controller at the Elementary School. Motion carried, all voting aye, 6:0.
Cronkleton moved and Crist seconded to approve the SuperKids curriculum quote for the elementary school. Motion carried, all voting aye, 6:0.
At this time we have no board member’s wanting to attend the Delegate Assembly.
Administrator Reports and Discussion – Kleinmeyer, Martens, and Bonjour presented.
Denniston moved and Hansen seconded to adjourn at 8:49p.m. Motion carried, all voting aye, 6:0.
Megan Frankfurt, Board Secretary Nikki Rushford, Board President
Midland Comm. Sch. Dist. Midland Board Report - Summary Page: 1
09/30/2021 10:36 AM Posted - All; Batch Description 6 Records Selected; Fund Number 10, 33, 36, 62, 81 User ID: MEGAN1
Vendor Name Description Check Total
Checking 1
Checking 1 Fund: 10 OPERATING FUND
ACME TOOLS SUPPLIES $376.87
AG VANTAGE FS, INC. LP $2,675.23
ALLIANT ENERGY ELECTRIC $13,397.48
BLADE PEST CONTROL INC SERVICES $558.00
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, SUPPLIES $1,460.00
INC.
CITY OF OXFORD JUNCTION UTILITIES $135.09
CITY OF WYOMING SERVICES $361.44
COLLINS, NASTASSIA REIMBURSEMENT $130.20
COMPanion CORPORATION SERVICES $1,529.00
D & S PORTABLES, INC. SERVICES $320.00
D&K PRODUCTS SUPPLIES $1,000.00
DAN CONE GROUP SERVICES $1,008.10
DECKER EQUIPMENT SUPPLIES $127.40
DOORS, INC. SUPPLIES $62.18
DREAMBOX LEARNING SUPPLIES $3,600.00
ERRTHUM, MARY LICENSE $28.00
EXPLORELEARNING LICENSE $3,081.02
FAREWAY #840 FOOD $194.27
FAREWAY STORE #639 SUPPLIES $59.48
FRANKFURT, JULIE REIMBURSEMENT $88.00
FRANKFURT, MEGAN REIMBURSEMENT $39.25
GASSER TRUE VALUE SUPPLIES $215.20
GENT, SKOTT SERVICES $100.00
GNADE, DIANE REIMBURSEMENT $42.23
HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. PARTS $224.84
HOGLUND BUS COMPANY SUPPLIES $441.39
HOUGHTON-MIFFLIN/MIDWEST BOOKS $3,273.56
REGION SALES
IOWA ASSN SCHOOL BUSINESS FEES $365.00
OFFICIALS
IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SERVICES $59.83
ISFIS, INC. SERVICES $576.00
JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL SUPPLIES $15.77
JONES COUNTY PORK PRODUCERS SERVICES $100.00
JONES COUNTY SOLID WASTE SERVICES $10.00
MANAGEMENT COMMISSION
JOSTENS, INC. SUPPLIES $125.15
JOURNAL-EUREKA PUBLICATIONS $103.84
KIRKWOOD COMMUNITY COLLEGE SERVICES $132.00
KIRKWOOD TRAINING & OUTREACH SERVICES $100.00
SERVICES
KYARSGAARD, STEVE SERVICES $462.00
LEARNING A-Z LICENSE $5,832.00
LIBERTY HARDWOODS, INC SUPPLIES $2,065.00
LIFE CONNECTIONS SERVICES $1,500.00
LOST NATION-ELWOOD TELEPHONE SERVICES $1,109.82
LYNCH DALLAS, PC LEGAL SERVICES $416.00
MARTIN BROTHERS DISTRIBUTING, SUPPLIES $2,163.08
INC.
MCGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION CURRICULM $11,696.33
HOLDING, LLC
MIDWEST ALARM SERVICES SERVICES $304.00
MIDWEST COMPUTER PRODUCT, INC TECHNOLOGY $2,730.00
MISSISSIPPI BEND AEA #9 SERVICES $5,600.00
NORTH CEDAR SCHOOL DISTRICT SHARING AGREEMENTS $30,894.20
OPAA! FOOD MANAGEMENT, INC FOOD $605.00
PAULSEN, GREG PHYSICAL REIMB. $75.00
PRO-VISION VIDEO SYSTEMS CAMERA $8,045.00
RADIO COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES $363.55
REPUBLIC SERVICES SERVICES $620.00
RESERVE ACCOUNT POSTAGE $500.00
RIDDELL ALL AMERICAN SPORTS SAFETY $1,169.95
SCHNEPPER, SARA REIMBURSEMENT $29.76
SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIP $568.00
SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC SUPPLIES $1,435.36
SCOTT, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT $75.00
SECRETARY OF STATE NOTARY 30$.00
SPRAUGE, KELLY REIMBURSEMENT $27.36
STEN HOUSE PUBLISHING CURRICULM $4,863.01
STRIV, INC. SUPPLIES $3,923.90
STUDIES WEEKLY CURRICULUM $431.95
SUBSCRIPTION SER. OF AMERICA SUBSCRIPTION $216.64
THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER, INC PARTS $466.04
U.S. CELLULAR HOT SPOTS $4,537.76
VAN AMBURG, CHRISTINA REIMBURSEMENT $32.00
VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC. SUPPLIES $82.32
VISA SUPPLIES $4,596.36
WALMART, BRC SUPPLIES $62.62
WEBER PAPER COMPANY SUPPLIES $409.59
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS AND BLUE FEES $200.00
SHIELD
WEST MUSIC COMPANY SUPPLIES $3,072.99
WYOMING AUTO PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES $1,104.85
WYOMING MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO. SERVICES $1,943.73
ZANER-BLOSER CURRICULUM $
ZORO TOOLS SUPPLIES $191.64
Fund Total: $145,430.64
Checking 1 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERVICES
ABSOLUTE SECURITY CEDAR VALLEY SERVICES $15,800.50
LLC
ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING SERVICES $2,287.20
KIRK GROSS COMPANY CHAIRS $1,696.68
RALLY APPRAISAL, LLC APPRAISAL $2,500.00
TWIN STATE TECHNICAL SERVICES. SERVICES $1,163.75
LTD
VISA SUPPLIES $449.69
Fund Total: $23,897.82
Checking 1 Fund: 36 PHYSICAL PLANT/EQUIPMENT LEVY
CITY OF WYOMING SERVICES $400.00
DAN'S IT SOLUTIONS LLC IT SERVICES $2,100.00
RAPIDS WHOLESALE EQUIPMENT ICE MACHINE $1,640.78
Fund Total: $4,140.78
Checking 1 Fund: 62 WRAP CARE
VISA SUPPLIES $472.92
Fund Total: $472.92
Checking 1 Fund: 81 PRIVATE PURPOSE TRUST FUND
KIRKWOOD COMMUNITY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP $5,000.00
Fund Total: $5,000.00
Checking Account Total: $178,942.16
Published in the Journal Eureka Oct. 7, 2021