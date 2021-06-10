Announcements
Wanted for rent
Looking for single family home to rent in Lisbon or surrounding area. 4-5 bedrooms for larger family. Lisbon school district preferred. Call 810-730-6831. adno=223906
House for Rent
Nice Country Duplex. 3 bedroom. Garden area. $650/month. Call 319-455-2781. adno=226909
Home for Sale 3 bd, 1.5 bath, 2-story, Single stall garage, large yard, w/appliances, North MV, Recent upgrades, 319-310-8787 adno=226580
Help wanted
POLICE OFFICER: Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Obtain applications by visiting https://indianolaiowa.applicantpro.com/jobs , choose Police Officer. Deadline July 9th, 2021 EOE adno=225936
Wanted
For rent
FOR Rent: Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Lisbon. Ideal location on dead end street near school and a park. No smoking or pets. $1,150/month + deposit, available July 1. 319-573-5662. adno=228351
FOR Rent: 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in uptown Mount Vernon. No smoking or pets. $775/month + deposit, available July 1. 319-573-5662 adno=228375