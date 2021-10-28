TTT Chapter EW

The Mount Vernon/Lisbon TTT Chapter met Oct. 11, 2021, at the home of Karen Martin, president. Martin called the meeting to order with nine members present. The chapter’s

annual holiday greens sale is underway with delivery of greens the week of Nov.18.

Discussion dealt with recruitment of camp girls from both Lisbon and Mt. Vernon

Schools, with help from the school nurses, teachers and secretaries. New officers were installed

for the coming year. The chapter will be welcoming two new members this fall. The next chapter

meeting will be held November 8, 2021.

