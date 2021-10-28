Mount Vernon/Lisbon TTT Chapter EW Oct 28, 2021 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TTT Chapter EWThe Mount Vernon/Lisbon TTT Chapter met Oct. 11, 2021, at the home of Karen Martin, president. Martin called the meeting to order with nine members present. The chapter’sannual holiday greens sale is underway with delivery of greens the week of Nov.18.Discussion dealt with recruitment of camp girls from both Lisbon and Mt. VernonSchools, with help from the school nurses, teachers and secretaries. New officers were installedfor the coming year. The chapter will be welcoming two new members this fall. The next chaptermeeting will be held November 8, 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you