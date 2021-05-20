Lisbon and Mount Vernon will be holding graduation ceremonies this weekend.
The Lisbon Storytime Hours will be held at the Lincoln Square Park Gazebo in downtown Lisbon this summer.
The Lisbon School Board approved a usage policy for the Lisbon Community School District Auditorium that offers a discount for programs with a…
A mother-daughter team from Alaska, Stephanie Friess and Meagan Mclaughlin, have opened Aurora Integrated Medical Clinic in Mount Vernon. The …
Lisbon will hold graduation ceremonies at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Students Cole Clark, Truman Krob, Paige Roos, Cassie Ross and Madi Schnipkowe…
The Mount Vernon varsity boys’ soccer team, led by head coach Kevin Murray, split the week of May 9 with a 7-0 win and a 3-0 loss, both at Cornell Soccer Field.
The Mount Vernon girls’ soccer team fended off challenges from Cedar Valley Christian and Benton Community the week of May 9, winning both gam…
Senior softball outfielder Cailynn Wichman (Crescent) has been selected Cornell’s 2020-21 Sportswoman of the Year.
On the short end of many close games this season, Cornell’s baseball team had another one get away in the Saturday, May 15, season-ending doub…
The Lisbon varsity girls’ golf team added another feather to their collective cap Monday, May 10, with a commanding victory over Midland and C…
Our summer reading program is starting at Cole Library, Mount Vernon’s Public Library Monday, May 31. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World.”
Thursday, May 20Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m.
The Iowa Children’s Choice Award books for 2021 — 2022 have started arriving at Cole Library. This award is sponsored by the Iowa Association …
Kelley and Duane Yock took over Yock’s Landing in uptown Mount Vernon March 1, 2018, with a goal of running a clean, friendly neighborhood bar.
Russ Hotz can help with your personal, commercial, farm, and crop insurance needs. Spencer Drahos is licensed in personal, commercial, life an…
Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, May 10 to the early morning hours of M…
Chris Schonhorst and Tiffany Yeisley of Cedar Rapids announce the birth of their twins. Remington William and Olivia Ann Schonhorst were born …
Mary Louise “Mary Lou” McGrew, 92, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving care on Thursday, May 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospice.