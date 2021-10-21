Because of a federal requirement, residents with a 319 or 515 area code will need to use 10 digits for local calls.
Beginning Oct. 24, all consumers with numbers in the area codes above must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven-digits may not be completed, and a recording may inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. If you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the seven-digit telephone number.
Local calls will stay local calls — and be charged as local calls — regardless of the number of digits dialed.
This is being done to allow direct dial to a suicide prevention hotline.
On July 16, 2020, the FCC adopted Order FCC 20-100 approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16, 2022, according to a press release by South Slope Communications Cooperative Company in North Liberty.
In order for 988 to work in the 82 area codes in 36 states, including the 319 area code in Iowa, every customer with a number in those area codes with seven-digit local dialing must be transitioned to 10-digit. The FCC ordered any area code with the 988 prefix assigned as telephone numbers and seven-digit local dialing transition to 10-digit (area code-plus-telephone number) local dialing to ensure everyone is able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline using the three-digit 988 code.
What will remain
the same?• Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change
• The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change
• What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed
• You will continue to dial 1+ the area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls
• You will continue to dial a prefix (such as “9”) when dialing from a multi-line telephone system (e.g., in a hotel, office building, etc.) as required
• You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services)
• If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available in your community, dial these codes with just three digits
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) even after the 988 code is in effect