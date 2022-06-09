The Linn County Fair Association is excited to announce the 2022 Linn County Fair Queen contestants. We have a great group of contestants with outstanding, community service-driven experience in their communities vying for the title of “Queen.”
Meet our eight (8) contestants:
Emily Armstrong is from Marion and attends Kirkwood Community College. She is the daughter of Jen and Mark Wilson and Michael and Melissa Armstrong. Emily is involved with 4-H, FFA, National Honor Society, Mercy Medical Center, and HACAP to name a few. Emily was a proud member of the Dandy Doer’s 4-H Club where she served in many leadership roles during her time with the club. Emily will finish her time at Kirkwood and then attend Mount Mercy University to pursue a career in nursing.
Annelise Barkalow is from Springville and just recently graduated from Marion High School. She is the daughter of Annie and Benjamin Barkalow. Annelise was involved in Marion High School show choir, jazz choir, the school musical, and student senate. She is also involved in the Indian Creek 4-H Club and Linn County 4-H Youth Council. Annelise plans to attend Kirkwood in the fall for the dental hygiene program.
Caitlin Benesh is from Walker, where she finished her Junior year at North Linn High School. She is the daughter of Kim Benesh and Nick Breuer. Caitlin is involved with volleyball, basketball, track and field, FBLA, FCA, FFA, and National Honor Society. Caitlin is actively involved in her FFA chapter where they do many leadership and citizenship activities around her community and county. Caitlin plans to attend a four-year college upon the completion of high school and study medical sonography or real estate.
Abbigail Blackford is from Marion. She attends Alburnett High School and just finished her Junior year. She is the daughter of Dawn Blackford and the late Scott Blackford. Abbigail is actively involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, FCA, poms, and soccer. Abbigail is planning to attend college with the goal of studying fashion or psychology.
Ellie Cooper is from Cedar Rapids and just finished her Junior year at Alburnett High School. She is the daughter of Steph and Corey Cooper. Ellie is involved with many school organizations including Student Improvement Advisory Committee, Student Council class representative, National Honor Society, volleyball, track, softball, and choir. Ellie plans to attend a four-year college and is leaning toward studying elementary education.
Selena Killham is from Marion and just finished her Junior year at Linn-Mar High School. Selena is actively involved in her community by serving as a helper for an organization that is near and dear to her family, the local Dystonia support group. She is also involved in her school and serves on FFA, LM Buddies, orchestra, and Student Advisory Committee. After high school Selena plans to attend Kirkwood Community College with a focus to be determined later.
Kaylee Nicholas is from Cedar Rapids and just finished her Junior year with the Cedar Rapids Homeschool Assistance Program. Kaylee is involved in her church, children’s youth ministry, and her family’s small business. She also serves in leadership roles for her 4-H Club and Linn County Youth Council. Kaylee plans to attend a private Christian college and major in youth ministry with a minor in communications, phycology, or family studies.
Zoey Wecker is from Marion and attends Marion High School. Zoey just finished her Junior year and is very involved in many school activities that vary from clubs to sports. She especially loves soccer, dance team, and FFA. Zoey is looking forward to achieving her bachelor’s degree in elementary education with the goal of teaching 3rd grade.
Our 2021 Linn County Fair Queen is Kira Ingwersen of Central City who is a senior at North Linn High School. Kira is actively involved in her school and local 4-H club. Kira’s future plans are to attend a 4 year university with the hopes to study physical therapy.
Our 2021 Linn County Fair Princess is Savannah Niec of Center Point. Savannah just finished her Freshmen year at Iowa State University. Savannah has taken great pride in her involvement with the Iowa State University pep band and color guard. Savannah is studying Music Performance.
The contest judging will take place on Saturday, June 18 at 5 p.m. at the Linn County Fairgrounds. Public will be allowed to meet the contestants after the judging at 7 p.m.
The contestants will also be participating and greeting the public at other events including local parades and farmers markets in June.
The 2022 queen and princess will be announced and crowned Thursday, June 23 at The Linn County Fair during the grandstand concert featuring Mitchell Tenpenny and Cooper Alan.
For questions please contact Jennifer Dunn at jenn@thelinncountyfair.com.