The 2021-22 Mount Vernon varsity wrestling season is now just a memory, but the team has released statistics for the record-breaking year.

Jackson Jaspers was a fourth place state medalist, with teammate Clark Younggreen close behind, medaling in sixth place.

The pair started the season ranked fifth and sixth respectively by Iowa Wrestle.

MV Wrestling Jackson Jaspers
Jackson Jaspers wrestles at district competition at Williamsburg Saturday, Feb. 12.

Other notable records tied or broken by the squad, coached by Vance Light.

Clark Younggreen broke the records of season falls with 34, while Henry Ryan tied second overall season falls with 27 and Jackson Jaspers tied fourth with 25.

MV Wrestling Clark Younggreen
Mount Vernon’s Clark Younggreen looks to get a pin at the wrestling districts Saturday, Feb. 12, at Williamsburg.

In season wins, Younggreen tied first wins with 47 overall. Jackson Jaspers was second overall with 45, and Ryan tied third with 43.

