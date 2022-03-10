A look back at Mount Vernon wrestling By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Mar 10, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2021-22 Mount Vernon varsity wrestling season is now just a memory, but the team has released statistics for the record-breaking year.Jackson Jaspers was a fourth place state medalist, with teammate Clark Younggreen close behind, medaling in sixth place.The pair started the season ranked fifth and sixth respectively by Iowa Wrestle. Buy Now Jackson Jaspers wrestles at district competition at Williamsburg Saturday, Feb. 12. --Sun file photo Other notable records tied or broken by the squad, coached by Vance Light.Clark Younggreen broke the records of season falls with 34, while Henry Ryan tied second overall season falls with 27 and Jackson Jaspers tied fourth with 25. Buy Now Mount Vernon’s Clark Younggreen looks to get a pin at the wrestling districts Saturday, Feb. 12, at Williamsburg. --Courtesy photo Jennifer Tischer In season wins, Younggreen tied first wins with 47 overall. Jackson Jaspers was second overall with 45, and Ryan tied third with 43. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBrincks to resignSpringville girls basketball: 'This never gets old'‘This cannot happen again:’ McFarland family pushes for new legislation to improve safety at Iowa prisonsSpringville boys basketball: Constantly climbing the mountainAnamosa boys basketball - Class 3A substate semi-final: Too many turnoversTaste: New bakery opens doors in Mount VernonWilliams family makes donationsElectric snowmobile creates buzzChristiansen honored with Golden Owl: Ag instructor one of seven up for state awardATV/UTV bill gaining traction Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.