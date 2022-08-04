Ability Physical Therapy has added two new physical therapists to their staff.
Will Norman, PT, DPT, COMT is an Iowa native who has been providing physical therapy services since 2017. He graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque in 2017 and moved to Phoenix, Ariz., to begin his career. He has recently returned to the Cedar Rapids area with his wife, two kids, and two dogs. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends, playing guitar, volunteering at church, distance running, and off-roading.
Norman’s emphasis is in orthopedics, sports medicine, vestibular, instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization and dry needling.
“I always knew I wanted to go into a career that involved helping people,” Norman said. “After observing many different fields of medicine, I found that physical therapists were the most friendly, patient, engaging and empathizing providers. That was who I wanted to be for my future patients.”
Philip Bailey, PT, DPT, MDNC graduated from the University of Iowa with a Doctorate in physical therapy in 2007 and began practicing in early 2008. Prior to being a physical trainer, Bailey did his undergraduate work at Cornell College in Mount Vernon and has taught high school science, worked for ACT and focused on computer-based instruction at both the University of Iowa College of Medicine and the College of Dentistry. Since becoming a physical therapist, he has worked in a variety of settings from large hospitals to private practice clinics. He has managed a work comp clinic in Davenport. His practice has focused on getting people back to where they want to be whether that be the athletic field or the factory floor. He utilizes manual therapy techniques to improve function and reduce pain. He is a master dry needler and is a certified provider of ASTYM soft tissue work with tools.
He comes by his interest in healthcare naturally as his father was the long-time family physician in Anamosa, where he was born and raised. Both of his other brothers were in health care fields as well. When not at the clinic, Phil is at his home in North Liberty doing his best to raise his two teenage daughters who attend Clear Creek-Amana schools. His youngest daughter, Hayden, is active in track and softball and his oldest daughter, Shawnna, has been active in dance team and show choir. He also is the not-so-proud owner of two dogs who routinely make his life interesting and sometimes expensive with their antics. He has been a lifelong Hawkeye fan and long-suffering Chicago Cub and Bears fan. He enjoys trying to make physical therapy fun and make his patients laugh, even when they aren’t feeling the best.