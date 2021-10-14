Absentee voting is now underway in Lin County for the Nov. 2, 2021 city/school election. Voters can vote three different ways for this election via absentee.
The first is absentee by mail. The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is to return a form to Linn County Auditor’s Office by Monday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. Request forms are available online at www.linncountyelections-ia.gov or by calling the Linn County Auditor’s Office at 319-892-5300, option 1. Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by the auditor’s office no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
In-person voting began Wednesday, Oct. 13, and will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 1 at the Linn County Elections office located in the Jean Oxley Public Service Center at 935 Second Street S.W. in Cedar Rapids.
The third option is satellite voting stations. There are three satellite voting stations available to all voters of Linn County.
Those locations include Lindale Mall (adjacent to the Children’s Play Area at the east end of the mall) from Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 31. The polling location is open Monday through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
Wellington Heights Church will hold a satellite voting center at 1600 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Cedar Rapids Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
IBEW Local 405 at 1211 Wiley Blvd. SW. in Cedar Rapids will be held Sunday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Election day voting will also be held at polling locations across Linn County Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
If you have questions regarding this election, visit www.linncountyelections-ia.gov or call the Linn County Election Services office at 319-895-5300 extension 1.