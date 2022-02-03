Adm. Michael Franken held a campaign event at Mount Vernon Creates Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Franken has announced he will be seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat to run against current Senator Chuck Grassley in the 2022 election.
Franken has lived in Sioux County the majority of his life. He is the youngest of nine children, and received his education from public schools. He helped on the family farm for a number of years, as well as helped in animal rendering facilities before enlisting in the United States Navy.
Franken enlisted in the Navy in 1978 and served until October 2017, retiring at the rank of vice admiral. During his tenure in the Navy, Franken said he had a range of roles, including being a ship captain and the ground task force commander for the 4,000 personnel on the continent of Africa.
He also spent nearly a decade in Washington, D.C., where he first worked on Massachusetts senator Ted Kennedy’s staff.
As for why he was running for office now, Franken said he looked at what was happening in the nation now and the representation in Iowa at the moment.
“Sen. Grassley has been around nearly my entire adult life as our U.S. Senator,” Franken said. “He’s not as genteel or as bipartisan as he likes to paint himself, and the people who are going to hold a sway in this election are going to be the independent voters.”
He noted that the impact of education in the state due to Republicans has been devastating for the state.
Franken also noted that Iowa should do more to embrace alternative energies to strengthen the power lines and electrical grid in the state.
“Iowans have the verve, location and know how to make these changes,” Franken said. “With more high speed internet access and a power grid to match, this state would be a huge draw for businesses.”
Franken said the polling currently in the state shows the race is winnable by a Democrat who can coalesce a majority of the state around them, and he feels his connection with rural farmers in the west portion of the state will be key in the election.
Truman Jordan asked if Franken feels the situation between Ukraine and Russia will lead to war.
Franken said he imagines this might lead to minor skirmishes between Russia and Ukraine, but Putin is not operating from a position of strength in this conflict and it was a lot of saber rattling.
Jay Willems asked about Franken’s views on global warming.
Franken noted that 30 years ago, his family farm had to relocate to find another well on their property. That lasted for another 10 years before that well went dry.
“And that situation has been getting worse ever since,” Franken said. “Iowa needs to embrace more sustainable farming practices to help with this issue.”
Franken noted it was an issue that this generation needs to address, or it will impact the lives of succeeding generations.
Emma Klinkhammer asked what Franken’s thoughts are on higher education debt and how to address the matter.
He noted when he was in college, he was able to pay his tuition annually from working an entire summer. Also, after college he was able to buy his first house.
“I was the beneficiary of the World War II G.I. Bill that was one of the most successful investments in human capital that this country has ever seen,” Franken said.
He said more needs to be done to tie community service to college education, that offering a national service program of contributors to help with payment of college was one step to education reform.
“We also need jobs at all levels to be paying higher than a $7 or $9 starting wage, because no one can make a living on those wages,” Franken said.
He also noted that a 0 percent interest rate for student loans, increasing Pell Grants and looking at ways to make college more affordable were additional steps to fix the issue..
Andy McKean asked how Franken would be the best candidate for the Democratic party.
Franken said that this year in Iowa, there are no thumbs on the scale for any candidate, and the candidates will have to advocate why they are best. He notes a lot of his energy will focus on the voters in Iowa’s Congressional District 4, which is showing more Democrats and independents who want a better representation. He’s also focused on fundraising, to help run a statewide campaign.
An attendee asked what issues Franken finds himself more centrist on compared to other Democrats in the race.
Franken noted that ethanol is one of the issues he would differ on, noting he has concerns with the heat equations for ethanol. He notes he would be more favorable to the Sierra Club’s views on ethanol. He also noted his long-time service in international affairs has pushed him to have different views on conflicts that arise. He also views American’s medical system in a huge need of change.
“My wife and I have moved more than 20 times over the course of our career, and dealing with the American healthcare system is one of the hardest things we’ve encountered,” Franken said. “In other countries, they don’t have the issues we have. We’ve made it so hard in America to receive medical care.”
Local citizens Darrel and Middie Morf and Karen and Michael Stewart were hosting Franken as the candidate they feel is right for the time.
“We are living in precarious times,” Darrel noted. “We have Russia surrounding the Ukraines, and North Korea testing warheads. Our democracy is in peril, and we desperately need to address voting rights. Franken has the potential to do something amazing. We have been most impressed with the candidate and we wanted you to meet and hear from Admiral Franken.”
“This is a totally important election, and we have a real chance to elect a replacement for Chuck Grassley,” Middie said.