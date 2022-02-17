Weddings take a lot of work to plan, and one of the keys for weddings is the location where the ceremony and receptions are held.
Mount Vernon and Lisbon aren’t short of venues or spaces for weddings and receptions, and we asked for advice from a few of the locations for brides and grooms to be, or even people just looking to hold a celebration.
What questions should people have if they’re looking to rent a space for a reception or celebration?
“Initially, some questions to consider are what type of event you would like (casual or upscale), how many people will be attending the event, are catering services offered at the venue, and what type of space would work best?” said Cornell College’s business and enterprise services operations manager Rachel Krug. “When considering what type of space you’ll need, remember to accommodate space for the buffet, cake table, dance floor and DJ.”
From Denise Murphy at Mount Vernon Creates came this list of questions to help in planning:
• Is the date(s) available?
• What is the capacity of the venue?
• What is included in the pricing? “Some venues charge additional fees for planning, tables, chairs, china, furniture, décor, coffee service, centerpieces, table easels,” Murphy said. “At Mount Vernon Creates they are welcome to use all these things. In addition, we have the beautiful artwork on the gallery walls so little decorating is needed. These items can really increase the budget if not included. I have a lot of couples asking the price…they really need to consider what is offered with that price. Each venue is unique. I also take candid pictures of the setup and guests where possible…an added touch to send after the event. We like to provide the little extras that might not be thought of.”
• How long can they have the venue? Discussing the plans for the day is a good way to see if it is a good match. Many venue owners can help with this from experience.
• Who does the setup? Clean up?
• Is there ample parking?
• Is it handicap accessible? (If needed)
• Can we have alcohol and how does that work?
• What are the food options?
One of the key factors to consider for anyone renting a space, is knowing the size of the reception or gathering they are hosting.
“You wouldn’t want to rent a 300-seat venue if you only have 30 guests,” Murphy said. “It would seem enormous. Of course, you wouldn’t want it to be too small for the anticipated guest list, either.”
Krug notes that’s one of the benefits of Cornell College, the ability to host both large and small receptions, ranging from spaces for 20 people and fewer, to more than 200 people.
Brackett House Bed and Breakfast is another option that offers an intimate venue for small weddings, gatherings, and special events.
When it comes to scheduling for celebrations and wedding events, if your heart is set on a certain calendar day, Murphy said it’s best to start planning for a year in advance of the event.
“What we’re finding currently is guests are not planning as far out right now,” Murphy said. “Depending on the time of year, venues could fill up sooner. We find graduation and around the holidays to be the busiest currently.”
Krug recommends contacting as soon as possible, as coordinating around the college calendar can be challenging. Bon Appetit catering likes to have a month’s notice if the event is catering for more than 50 people.
Brackett House hosts events year-round, and is used for spaces like retirement parties, small weddings, baby showers and holiday gatherings.
One of Murphy’s other pieces of advice – plan for guests to arrive early and set up ahead for the reception.
At Cornell, Krug notes that it’s important for people coordinating the event to know the concept, purpose and goal of the event, and communicates that to all parties involved.
“Having a timeline of expectations in place for the client and coordinator is helpful to ensure the event goes smoothly,” Krug said.
“In terms of catering, clients should keep in mind that sourcing products such as food, beverage, and decor is constantly changing. It is best to have decisions made as far in advance as possible.”
Krug recommends if you are planning an outdoor event, to have an alternative location in mind before signing a contract.
For Mount Vernon Creates, Murphy said the center usually provides flexibility for outdoor celebrations at their location to easily move indoors if the weather proves inclement.
Some of the trends that Murphy has seen in weddings over the past several years include smaller guest lists with simpler décor and music, opting for a small cake for a centerpiece and items like cupcakes or cookies for the dessert; Polaroid cameras for taking guest book photos; having the wedding and reception at the same location; rehearsal dinners including more than just the bridal parties; buffet style dinners.
One of the things Murphy has enjoyed has been the ability to partner with so many businesses in town for event needs.
“We’ve worked with many businesses in town for food and other necessities. From cupcakes from Frosted, BBQ, ham or turkey from Bigs BBQ, pizza from Alger’s or items from the Farmer’s Market to name a few,” Murphy said. “When people leave the event, if they have smiles on their face that’s the reward.”
She loves promoting the town and all it has to offer, and many attendees frequent other uptown businesses in Mount Vernon, like going to area restaurants or shopping at locales like Silver Spider or Bauman’s.
Kim Benesh, innkeeper at Brackett House Beed and Breakfast noted that it’s always wonderful to be a small part of someone’s special day.
“At the Brackett House Bed and Breakfast, in particular, this historic house has had many, many people share it for their joyous occasions, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to have many more in the future,” Benesh said.
“Seeing the smiles spread out all around the room when people gather together is what is most enjoyable about helping people plan their special day,” said My Daullary, culinary director for Bon Appetit. “Helping create memories of joy when celebrating a union between families, as well as the celebration of life, is better with great food and drink.”
Mount Vernon Creates hosts a bridal fair every year, slated this year for Feb. 20. Murphy notes that fair is a great opportunity to bring multiple vendors from the surrounding areas in one place.