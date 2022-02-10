Alan Weets has announced his candidacy for the Iowa Legislature in the new Senate District 41, running as a Republican
Weets is a fourth generation grain and livestock farmer from Mechanicsville in Cedar County. He holds a degree in applied science and agriculture production management. He has served as a commissioner on the Cedar County Soil and Water Conservation Board for the past six years, with the last four years holding the office of vice treasurer along with representing the board on the Lower Cedar Water Shed. In the last year, he was confirmed as an alternate for the Conservation Districts of Iowa for region 7.
Weets believes Iowa needs a more sustainable state economy that can better weather the inflation and supply problems that are facing our country.
“With agriculture and manufacturing making up the majority of our state’s economy, we need a strong legislature that can defend our economy from the outside influence that we have seen in recent years,” Weets said. “Whether it be unneeded regulations that hinder our farm families and small businesses, or out of state entities that hinder competition in the market. We need senators that will put Iowans above those who wish to take advantage of what we have created.”
He also shows interest in solving the serious problems derived from the ownership of Iowa farm land by out of state entities. “We need to do something before it’s too late” Weets said.
He’s also a firm believer in parents having the last say in education.
“Iowa is renowned for its education. But we must not be content with simply being on par with other states, we must as a State strive to be at the top when it comes to educating our children,” Weets said. “Not only in the STEM fields, but also in literacy, and in the work ethic and values that has made our state what it is today. Recently, we have seen big problems with outside influence and federal over reach in our schools. In the senate I will fight to make sure that parents have the first and last say of what is taught to their kids.”
Weets also voiced support for support of law enforcement in the state of Iowa.
“I support our Iowa law enforcement. I know how vital the relationship between everyday citizens and officers is for Iowans, especially with the increase in violent crime,” Weets said. “Therefore, I am a strong supporter of local input and cooperation when it comes to law enforcement.”
He also voiced support of the cutting of income taxes in the State of Iowa.
“I am also strongly in support of our State’s efforts in cutting the state income taxes and I agree with many other republicans on the goal of eliminating it,” Weets said.
Weets will be hitting the campaign trail in the weeks to come, and is looking forward to meeting with constituents across the district.
“I plan to visit all parts of the district to hear from fellow Iowans on what needs done,” Weets said.