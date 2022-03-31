Mount Vernon and Lisbon’s Individual All-State nominated speakers performed their All-State pieces Sunday, March 27, at Lisbon Library’s Heritage Hall for the area student speeech showcase.
Lisbon library director Amy White noted the event held in Heritage Hall, one of the oldest buildings in downtown Lisbon, was being used as it was originally designed — to celebrate and elevate the arts and music.
Mount Vernon’s Natalie Spinsby was unable to attend, but performed her prose piece on Briar Rose via a recording of the presentation. Spinsby, a senior, has been in the speech program all four years and has been an All-State nominated speaker all the years in her individual speech events.
Mount Vernon coach Grant Freeman also recognized senior Aden Grudzinski for his dedication to speech. In his four years in speech, Grudzinski had competed in all 16 different speech events in his career.
“He’s the only person on the team who has competed in 16 different events,” Freeman said. “He finally made it to All-State as part of the one act play this year. He’s not the same student I knew as a freshman compared to who he is today.”
Juniors Lydia Benesh, Dallas Olberding, Milo Olinger and Michael Briesemeister each performed, and the event was concluded with Lisbon’s Ava Cossolotto performing her after-dinner speaking piece.