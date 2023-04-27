Allen D. Ahrens, 84, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Anamosa Care Center, Anamosa. Al passed peacefully due to complications of ALS.

A Celebration of Life was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, Mount Vernon, by Pastor Lori Wunder. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services Mount Vernon.

