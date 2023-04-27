Allen D. Ahrens, 84, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Anamosa Care Center, Anamosa. Al passed peacefully due to complications of ALS.
A Celebration of Life was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, Mount Vernon, by Pastor Lori Wunder. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services Mount Vernon.
Burial: Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
Please find the livestream link on Al’s Tribute Wall and share your support and memories with his family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
Al was born Feb. 3, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, to Adolph and Hazel (Dahl) Ahrens. He graduated from Mechanicsville High School in 1957. Al served in the US Army from 1960-63, being stationed 1½ years in Germany. He attended Cedar Rapids Business College and eventually earned an Associate Degree from Kirkwood Community College. Al spent 35 years as an accountant with Rockwell-Goss, retiring in 2001.
Al’s passion has always been sports throughout his youth to his adult years. He played baseball, basketball and golf, accomplishing six holes in one. In 1995, Al was entered into the Eastern Iowa Golf Association Hall of Fame. After retirement, he began coaching Lisbon and Mount Vernon girls and boys golf and as an assistant coach with Lisbon girls basketball.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Becky; daughters, Sandi (Anthony) De Souza, Brenda (Darin) Boots; son, Brian (Karen) Ahrens; four grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Ahrens, Zoey and Isabella Boots. He is also survived by his sister, Sally (Max) Brown.
Al was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Vernon or the ALS Association.