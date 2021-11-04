Seven food banks are receiving a total of $400,000 from the annual Drive Out Hunger golf event held by Alliant Energy’s Foundation. These funds will purchase 1.2 million meals to fight hunger and provide food for local families.
“We are truly proud of the support our Drive Out Hunger event has raised to combat hunger over the past 15 years,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of Alliant Energy Foundation. “We’re grateful our participating business partners embrace and share our mission to fight hunger in the communities we serve. Their continued support to help us serve our customers and build stronger communities is sincerely appreciated.”
Over 15 years, Drive Out Hunger has generated over 17 million meals for local food banks. This year, those food banks include:
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Food Bank for the Heartland — Omaha, Nebraska
Food Bank of Iowa — Des Moines, Iowa
HACAP Food Reservoir — Hiawatha, Iowa
Northeast Iowa Food Bank — Waterloo, Iowa
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin — Madison, Wisconsin
River Bend Foodbank — Davenport, Iowa
Forty-five businesses teamed up with Alliant Energy to raise funds this year including longtime supporters Border States, Burns and McDonnell, Michels, Perkins Coie, PwC, and White Construction. InterCon Construction, a major sponsor throughout the event’s history, was this year’s presenting sponsor.
“Each year InterCon looks forward to sponsoring the Drive Out Hunger event,” said Anna Hillebrandt, president of InterCon Construction, Inc. “Our company is dedicated to combating the hunger challenges many families face and we are extremely pleased with the amount raised at the event this year.”
Drive Out Hunger is part of Alliant Energy’s purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build strong communities. For more information about Alliant Energy’s Foundation, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.