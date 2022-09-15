Amanda Ann Meeker, 43, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at her home in Marion. The family received visitors from 4–7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. A Scriptural Wake was recited at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. Fr. Andrew Awotwe-Mensah and Most Rev. David O’Connor officiated. Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Service of Mount Vernon is assisting the family.

Amanda was born June 24, 1979 to Gary and Loraine Kula. The Kula family moved from Marion to Mt. Vernon when Amanda was in early elementary school. As a student, Amanda was active in various school and church activities where she built some special lifelong friendships. Amanda also met her high school sweetheart and eventual spouse at MVHS. She graduated from MVHS in 1997. Amanda went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Clarke University. Amanda treasured her group of Clarke friends who have been together ever since. Amanda’s first teaching job was a second-grade position at Blackhawk Elementary in Freeport, Ill. She spoke highly of the team of teachers that supported and encouraged her growth as a teacher in what otherwise would have been a very challenging first few years.

