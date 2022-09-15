Amanda Ann Meeker, 43, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at her home in Marion. The family received visitors from 4–7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. A Scriptural Wake was recited at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. Fr. Andrew Awotwe-Mensah and Most Rev. David O’Connor officiated. Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Service of Mount Vernon is assisting the family.
Amanda was born June 24, 1979 to Gary and Loraine Kula. The Kula family moved from Marion to Mt. Vernon when Amanda was in early elementary school. As a student, Amanda was active in various school and church activities where she built some special lifelong friendships. Amanda also met her high school sweetheart and eventual spouse at MVHS. She graduated from MVHS in 1997. Amanda went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Clarke University. Amanda treasured her group of Clarke friends who have been together ever since. Amanda’s first teaching job was a second-grade position at Blackhawk Elementary in Freeport, Ill. She spoke highly of the team of teachers that supported and encouraged her growth as a teacher in what otherwise would have been a very challenging first few years.
On July 27, 2002 Amanda married Steve Meeker in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and friends. They promised to love each other always and forever. They faced some challenging times, but the love that they shared helped them through together. In 2003, Amanda and Steve decided to move back closer to home as they prepared to start a family of their own. Amanda began a 19-year teaching career at Lisbon Elementary School. She switched grade levels a few times but found her niche as a kindergarten teacher. Her endless patience, love and enthusiasm for learning was obvious as her students enjoyed coming to school to spend time with Mrs. Meeker. In 2009 Amanda earned her Master’s degree from Graceland University.
Amanda had a passion for helping children. She spent countless hours (and dollars) making her classroom the best possible learning environment. She loved and accepted everyone and found the potential in each of her students. Amanda also enjoyed tending to, and expanding, her flower gardens and attracting butterflies and birds to the yard. Amanda was a life-long learner who loved books and stories of all kinds. She took every opportunity to celebrate life with loved ones. From little successes to major events, and from birthdays to holidays, Amanda found a way to share her joy for life with others. Amanda was an eight-year survivor of metastatic breast cancer. Her unyielding strength, courage, perseverance and hope was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Amanda’s top priority and greatest pride in life was her family. Her children loved reading, playing cards, watching movies, going shopping, getting ice cream and playing games with their mother. She gave them the best hugs and was always there to support them. Amanda enjoyed taking family vacations and making special memories. Amanda loved her children all the way up to the moon and back.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Steve and four children, Mars, Clayten, Camryn, Owen; parents, Gary and Loraine Kula of Mount Vernon; siblings, Valerie (Jim) Starkweather of Marengo, Danielle Huber of Iowa City, Tony (Leslie) Kula of Lake Wales, Fla., Tanya Kula (D.J. Smith) of St. Paul; in-law parents, Robert Meeker (Marsha Acord) of Mount Vernon and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Amanda is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Mary Meeker, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Amanda’s name.
Please share your support and memories with Amanda’s family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.