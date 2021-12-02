Amy Friedl-Stoner will be returning to the Paramount Theater stage in Cedar Rapids with her holiday show Friday, Dec. 10.
When she returns to the stage she will not be the only Mount Vernon person on the stage.
Friedl-Stoner will be bringing students from Mount Vernon choir and Mount Vernon jazz choir to perform on the stage with her.
Friedl-Stoner, a 2001 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, has used several Cedar Rapids choirs in her shows in the past.
“I’ve always wanted to offer this opportunity to Mount Vernon High School students,” Friedl-Stoner said. “It was last year when the Mount Vernon jazz band performed with the Corridor Jazz Band that I asked Scott Weber if it would be out of line for me to ask the Mount Vernon choirs to perform with me as part of my Christmas show. He encouraged me to contact Thad Wilkins.”
Wilkins and Friedl-Stoner worked at the end of summer to select the chart numbers that will need a choral backing, and made sure students had the music to learn ahead of the Dec. 10 concert and could be working on it this fall.
“I have visited with the Mount Vernon choir a few times,” Friedl-Stoner said. “We’ve spoken about song interpretation, lyrics and performance. I’ve been blown away by these students’ talent and their attentiveness during the practices we’ve had.”
That’s not always been the case for choirs she has worked with in the past.
Friedl-Stoner was also really impressed with the new Performing Arts Center auditorium where some of those practices have been held.
When it comes to the jazz choir performance, she notes that performance is one where that group is performing a madrigal piece with her on stage.
For Friedl-Stoner, this show is an opportunity she has always wanted to offer to students in Mount Vernon.
“It’s an opportunity I would have loved to have in my own time at Mount Vernon Schools,” Friedl-Stoner said. “Hopefully these students are just as honored and excited about this show as I am.”
She also noted that this is her first show she’s had at the Paramount since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like I’ve been waiting to do this particular show for the past two years,” Friedl-Stoner said. “I wanted to come back with one of the biggest shows we’ve ever done, especially after a year and a half off.”
Songs for her Christmas show include renditions of “What Child is This,” “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
Friedl-Stoner said there is a discount code for Mount Vernon residents for the show, with the code Mustangs giving $2 off per ticket for the show.
Friedl-Stoner said the other thing she has truly enjoyed is having a reason to come back to her hometown and visit.
“That’s been really cool to have a reason that brings me back to Mount Vernon,” Friedl-Stoner said.