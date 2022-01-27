Each year, American football’s championship game is one of the most-watched television broadcasts across the globe. The Super Bowl might not kick off until early evening in the eastern United States, but the day’s festivities typically begin much earlier than that.
Super Bowl parties typically bring people from all walks of life together. Football fans mingle with non-fans who are more anxious to see the famed Super Bowl advertisements than they are the big game. But one thing all Super Bowl viewers can enjoy together is the food. Food is as much a part of Super Bowl Sunday as the game itself. That should be comforting in a year when Super Bowl parties figure to be atypical as the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. Large gatherings likely aren’t on the docket for Super Bowl LV, and the game itself may be played in a largely empty stadium. But fans at home can still cook up traditional Super Bowl Sunday foods this year.
The focus of Super Bowl Sunday fare is not often about an entrŽe, but rather the bevy of snacks and starters people can enjoy in small doses throughout the game. That makes the big game a good fit for scaled back celebrating. This recipe for Beer-Braised Meatballs from ÒCooking With BeerÓ by the editors at Publications International, Ltd. makes 20 meatballs, making it ideal no matter the size of your Super Bowl Sunday party.
Beer-Braised Meatballs
Makes 20 meatballs
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and black pepper
1 bottle (12 ounces) light-colored beer, such as a lager
1 1/2 cups tomato sauce
1 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line broiler pan with foil; spray rack with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Combine beef, bread crumbs, cheese, eggs, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper in large bowl; stir to blend. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Place meatballs on prepared rack. Bake 10 minutes or until browned.
3. Bring beer, tomato sauce, ketchup, tomato paste, and brown sugar to a boil in a Dutch oven. Add meatballs and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover; simmer for 20 to 30 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through, stirring occasionally.