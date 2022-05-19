featured top story And they're off May 19, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mount Vernon Middle School Parent and Teacher Organization held it’s 5K run fundraiser Friday, May 13, beginning at 8 a.m. Buy Now The participants in the Mount Vernon Middle School 5K event Friday, May 13, take off from the starting line. --Contributed photo Dawson Scheil finished first in the event, with a time of 20:56. In second place was Cash Luneckas (22:01) followed by Danny Dye (22:08) and Brian Nichols (22:09).The run was sponsored by the MVMS PTO and is the organization’s major source of financial support for funds used throughout the school year.Through this 5K Fundraiser, middle school students have been asked to collect donations from supporters, with a goal of $16,000. Donations can be made at https://ia-mountvernon-lite.intouchreceipting.com/ — and select Middle School PTO donation Buy Now Participants in the Mount Vernon Middle School 5K walk down Palisades Street, at one of the stretches of the 5K in Mount Vernon Friday, May 13. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Donations collected help support:• Field Trips• Purchase of HUDL Equipment and Subscription for Livestream of events from the Mount Vernon Middle School gym• New weights for the middle school weight room• 5K T-shirts• Classroom supplies for students and teachers• Piano for middle school music department• New kiln and glaze set for art classes• New, updated lights in the gym• Science class subscriptions• Special events for students and staff• Classroom opportunities and moreTop finishers/times1. 20:56 Dawson Scheil (Eighth grade)2. 22:01 Cash Luneckas (Eighth grade)3. 22:08 Danny Dye (Sixth grade)4. 22:09 Brian Nichols (Adult)5. 22:21 Kyle Bock (Sixth grade)6. 22:43 Jace Thede (Fifth grade)7. 22:55 Camden Meyer (Fifth grade)8. 23:08 Eastin Whisner (Seventh grade)9. 23:09 Chasen Caskey (Seventh grade)10. 23:11 Stratton Ellyson (Seventh grade)AdultsMen1) Brian Nichols2) Richard Lewis3) Tim JacobsWomen1) Erin Moeller2) Allison Nissen3) Julia KarkowEighth GradeBoys1) Dawson Scheil2) Cash Luneckas3) Lewis KrobGirls1) Edith Dawson2) Kiersten Swart3) Claire JensenSeventh GradeBoys1) Chasen Caskey2) Stratton Ellyson3) Luke RushfordGirls1) Eastin Whisner2) Evelyn Moeller3) Carie JohnsonSixth GradeBoys1) Danny Dye2) Kyle Bock3) Ryan HepkerGirls1) Avery Smith2) Quinn Pershing3) Leah MorseFifth GradeBoys1) Jace These2) Camden Meyer3) Eli CaseyGirls1) Lana Riniker2) Torie Johnson3) Eliza Nelson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHighway 151 intersections on five-year planAnamosa trapshooting: Trap team making a name for themselvesSenior spotlight shining in spring productionZachery J. CarrEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locally'The Addams Family'Jones County beef ambassador nominees announcedContractor awarded Booth Street projectGym set for ballotAnamosa girls soccer: Walking off with the win ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.