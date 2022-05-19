The Mount Vernon Middle School Parent and Teacher Organization held it’s 5K run fundraiser Friday, May 13, beginning at 8 a.m.

The participants in the Mount Vernon Middle School 5K event Friday, May 13, take off from the starting line.

Dawson Scheil finished first in the event, with a time of 20:56. In second place was Cash Luneckas (22:01) followed by Danny Dye (22:08) and Brian Nichols (22:09).

The run was sponsored by the MVMS PTO and is the organization’s major source of financial support for funds used throughout the school year.

Through this 5K Fundraiser, middle school students have been asked to collect donations from supporters, with a goal of $16,000. Donations can be made at https://ia-mountvernon-lite.intouchreceipting.com/ — and select Middle School PTO donation

Participants in the Mount Vernon Middle School 5K walk down Palisades Street, at one of the stretches of the 5K in Mount Vernon Friday, May 13.

Donations collected help support:

• Field Trips

• Purchase of HUDL Equipment and Subscription for Livestream of events from the Mount Vernon Middle School gym

• New weights for the middle school weight room

• 5K T-shirts

• Classroom supplies for students and teachers

• Piano for middle school music department

• New kiln and glaze set for art classes

• New, updated lights in the gym

• Science class subscriptions

• Special events for students and staff

• Classroom opportunities and more

Top finishers/times

1. 20:56 Dawson Scheil (Eighth grade)

2. 22:01 Cash Luneckas (Eighth grade)

3. 22:08 Danny Dye (Sixth grade)

4. 22:09 Brian Nichols (Adult)

5. 22:21 Kyle Bock (Sixth grade)

6. 22:43 Jace Thede (Fifth grade)

7. 22:55 Camden Meyer (Fifth grade)

8. 23:08 Eastin Whisner (Seventh grade)

9. 23:09 Chasen Caskey (Seventh grade)

10. 23:11 Stratton Ellyson (Seventh grade)

Adults

Men

1) Brian Nichols

2) Richard Lewis

3) Tim Jacobs

Women

1) Erin Moeller

2) Allison Nissen

3) Julia Karkow

Eighth Grade

Boys

1) Dawson Scheil

2) Cash Luneckas

3) Lewis Krob

Girls

1) Edith Dawson

2) Kiersten Swart

3) Claire Jensen

Seventh Grade

Boys

1) Chasen Caskey

2) Stratton Ellyson

3) Luke Rushford

Girls

1) Eastin Whisner

2) Evelyn Moeller

3) Carie Johnson

Sixth Grade

Boys

1) Danny Dye

2) Kyle Bock

3) Ryan Hepker

Girls

1) Avery Smith

2) Quinn Pershing

3) Leah Morse

Fifth Grade

Boys

1) Jace These

2) Camden Meyer

3) Eli Casey

Girls

1) Lana Riniker

2) Torie Johnson

3) Eliza Nelson

