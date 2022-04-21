Linn County is among hundreds of communities throughout the United States observing National County Government Month in April. This initiative is sponsored by the National Association of Counties (NACo) to showcase how counties help create and sustain healthy, safe, and vibrant communities.
This year's theme "Counties THRIVE" demonstrates how counties help to improve people’s lives every day. Linn County has been on the frontline protecting our community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by keeping residents informed during this critical time. This month, we highlight some of the many programs and initiatives Linn County provides to help Linn County residents thrive:
Health and Social Services
- Make it OK: Linn County is a Make it OK workplace and is a proud partner in the Make it OK campaign to reduce the stigma of mental illness.
- Mental Health Access Center: Helps individuals 18 years of age and older who are experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. No appointment is necessary.
- COVID-19 Information: Provides up-to-date information about COVID-19, testing, and vaccinations as well as other resources.
- Health Equity: Working to remove obstacles to health such as systemic racism, discrimination, poverty, and their consequences, ensuring equitable access to resources, and addressing disparate health outcomes. Linn County recently hired its first Health Equity Program Manager.
- Clinical Health Services: Provides a wide variety of services including immunizations; tuberculosis, hepatitis, and STI testing; and initial health exams to new refugees arriving in Linn County.
- Community Resources: Collaborates with more than 30 community organizations to annually review and update community resource sheets to help residents find resources for housing, food, transportation, and other basic needs.
- Ryan White Medical Case Management: Provides confidential support services for people living with HIV/AIDS. Services are free of charge to qualified Iowans.
- Veteran Services: Assists veterans and their families with understanding and determining eligibility for benefits.
- Public Safety: Linn County Sheriff’s Office is a certified Credible Leadership Organization focused on community betterment.
Resilient Infrastructure
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Released Linn County’s first greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory, the first step in creating a climate action plan and created a Sustainability & Resiliency Advisory Committee.
- Vulnerable Communities: Linn County Board of Supervisors passed a second resolution affirming the County’s commitment to the Global Climate Crisis and prioritizing vulnerable communities in climate mitigation projects.
- Food Systems: Linn County Food Systems Council identified steps needed to increase production and improve access to healthy, local foods and is working to implement those steps.
- Planting Forward: Collaborating with Monarch Research in its Planting Forward project to re-canopy Linn County following the 2020 derecho.
- Green Iowa AmeriCorps: Serving as host site for Green Iowa AmeriCorps members as they provide environmental education and help advance Linn County’s efforts to be sustainable.
- Building Safety: Provides building inspections and code enforcement. Disaster mitigation through the adoption and enforcement of building codes is one of the best ways to prepare and protect against disasters.
Find these programs and more on our Counties Matter website at www.LinnCountyIowa.gov/CountiesMatter. To learn more about NACo's initiative, visit www.naco.org.