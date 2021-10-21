A suspect in a Lisbon robbery was arrested following a police chase Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Marcello B. Thrash, 28, Dolton, Ill., was arrested for eluding officers; a number of charges are also pending in Linn County against Thrash.
According to the police chief Doug Shannon of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police department, law enforcement was called to 321 Novak Road in Lisbon for a robbery that had just occurred.
The suspect, described as a black male, wearing a COVID-19 mask fled westbound on Business 30 driving a dark blue Lexus with no license plates.
A Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle matching that description on Hwy. 30 west of Mount Vernon. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, and Thrash failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, and led officers on a pursuit eastbound on Hwy. 30, continuing into Cedar County at speeds more than 100 miles per hour.
Pursuit of the vehicle ended at 5:08 p.m. east of Mechanicsville, because of the danger posed to other motorists. The description of the vehicle was broadcast to all eastern Iowa law enforcement agencies.
At 5:30 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Office advised they were behind the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle. Thrash again attempted to elude law enforcement.
During this pursuit, officers successfully deployed spike strips, causing the vehicle to come to a stop on Hwy. 30 East of Anamosa Road in Clinton County.
Other agencies providing assistance in this case include Mechanicsville Police Department, DeWitt Police Department, Camanche Police Department and Clinton Police Department.